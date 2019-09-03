Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Share Price Rose While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Raised Holding; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.22 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 68,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.55M, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 11.52M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.9837 FROM BRL1.9874; 17/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 24/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: IT’S NOW UP TO BRAZIL GOVT TO SOLVE ISSUE; 23/05/2018 – Petrobras slashes diesel prices to ease Brazil trucker protest; 19/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS MOST ATTRACTIVE MODEL IS TO SELL REFINERIES IN REGIONAL BLOCKS- FILING; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DIRECTOR SAYS ETHANOL BECAME MORE COMPETITIVE COMPARED TO GASOLINE FOR TAX REASONS; 25/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7977 FROM BRL1.7727; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUARDIA SAYS GOV’T WILL IMPLEMENT TAX ON DIESEL IMPORTS EVERY TIME GLOBAL PRICES FALL BELOW BENCHMARK LOCAL PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Brazil truckers protest enters second day despite fuel price cut; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 126.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 1,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $16.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.97. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 96,504 shares to 469,880 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc by 43,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).