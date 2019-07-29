Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Holder Tcw Group Has Raised Holding; Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted Its Position by $313,950

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,839 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 68,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 1.99M shares traded or 84.71% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 22,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, up from 36,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 19.33M shares traded or 30.51% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS REFINERIES PROPOSAL IS GOOD, REDUCES EXPOSURE: ODDONE; 19/04/2018 – Petrobras Star CEO Comes to the Rescue of Embattled Food Giant; 22/05/2018 – PETROBRAS’ PARENTE SAYS GOV’T IS CONCERNED WITH FUEL PRICES; 03/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: FAVORABLE ARBITRATION DECISION ON PARQUE DAS BALEIAS; 25/05/2018 – PETROBRAS OPENS UP 3% AFTER DEAL WITH GOVT ON FUEL PRICES; 08/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Petrobras signs five-year loan, snares funds from 17 banks; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS GOVT MUST RESPECT PETROBRAS’S ECONOMIC AUTONOMY FOR SETTING PRICES; 28/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS SAID TO PROPOSE FLEXIBLE FUEL TAX SYSTEM: VALOR; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: HAVE SEEN IMPROVEMENT OF CONDITIONS W/ PETROBRAS; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CNPC COULD GET STAKES IN OIL FIELDS IN CAMPOS BASIN, PLUS RIGHTS TO USE COMPERJ REFINERY IN RETURN FOR INVESTMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.