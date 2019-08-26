Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Upped Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Strategic Financial Services Has Cut Its Stake

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 314.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 49,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 65,297 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 15,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 13.36M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 22/05/2018 – BRAZIL TRUCKER GROUP ABCAM SAYS CIDE TAX CUT DOES NOT SOLVE PROBLEM OF DIESEL PRICES, PROTEST TO CONTINUE ON WEDNESDAY; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS’ PARENTE SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT COMPENSATE FOR DIESEL PRICE CUT IN THE FUTURE; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUARDIA SAYS PETROBRAS WILL KEEP FUEL PRICES FIXED FOR 60 DAYS, THEN WILL PURSUE MONTHLY PRICE CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS ACTING TO AVOID NEG. IMPACT FOR CONSUMERS, CO.: CEO; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SEES NO ETHICAL CONFLICT IN APPOINTMENT FOR BRF; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: UPBEAT ON BRAZIL ROUND EVEN WITH OUT SOME BLOCKS; 26/04/2018 – PETROBRAS RENEWS 11-MEMBER BOARD FOR 2 YEARS MANDATE; 30/05/2018 – Petrobras receives $900 mln first tranche of China EximBank loan; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS 1Q NET INCOME R$6.96B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Petrobras, Follows Change in Brazil Govt Rating Outlook

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $205.9. About 20.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 16,349 shares to 31,545 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 6,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,931 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,135 shares to 432,625 shares, valued at $34.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).