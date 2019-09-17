Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Pe (PBR) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Cut Holding by $2.25 Million; Dish Network (DISH) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $945,250

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 35,125 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 4.36 million shares traded or 47.07% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Pe (PBR) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 8.70M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.46M, down from 8.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Pe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 14.39M shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 30/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CONCLUDES ASSIGNMENT OF RIGHTS OF AZULAO FIELD; 22/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS GOVERNMENT’S GOAL IS NOT IN ANY WAY TO CHANGE CO’S PRICING POLICY; 29/05/2018 – BRICS development bank to expand lending to private sector; 19/03/2018 – Brazil Fuel Imports May Fall as Petrobras Boosts Share (Correct); 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT, PETROBRAS ASK LABOR COURT TO DECLARE AS ILLEGAL AND BLOCK PLANNED OIL WORKERS STRIKE; 26/03/2018 – Brazil aims to auction transfer-of-rights oil areas in second half -minister; 08/05/2018 – Petrobras Regains its Swagger in Brazil’s Battered Fuels Market; 04/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS PETROBRAS PRICING POLICY WILL CONTINUE; 09/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.5353 FROM BRL1.5458; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS DIVESTMENT PLAN IN LINE W/ GOVT DECREE

Analysts await Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.07B for 11.32 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petrobras: Resilient FCF And Debt Reduction – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras: Back From The Depths – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bolsonaro will seek to privatize Petrobras by end of term – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Petrobras Stock the “Best Story” in Big Oil? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 150,000 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $35.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.66 million for 14.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 319,334 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 2.14M shares. Lakewood Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 125,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,051 shares stake. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 128,666 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 2,940 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 0% or 2,700 shares. Blair William & Il owns 21,819 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 14,489 shares. Cna Finance Corp holds 19,688 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Company reported 0.21% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 2.22 million shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. 500,005 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $15.72M were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W. $9.35 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sinclair closes $10.6B acquisition of Fox regional sports networks – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dish Network Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Name Isn’t the Problem With AT&T’s Skinny Bundle – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of DISH Network Are Down 10% on Monday – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.