Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding; Old Dominion Capital Management Cut Auto Data Processing (ADP) Position by $306,240; Stock Price Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 639,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.73 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 28.83 million shares traded or 72.30% up from the average. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 06/03/2018 – Brazil discussing new Petrobras fuel pricing policy -minister; 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS’ PEDRO PARENTE WILL KEEP CEO POST AT OIL CO REGARDLESS OF INVITATION TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF FOOD PROCESSOR BRF; 18/04/2018 – PENSION FUND PREVI SAYS IT SUPPORTS NOMINATION OF PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BRF; 04/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras starts binding phase of Pasadena refinery sale; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS FULFILLING ITS BUSINESS PLAN ANOUNCED IN 2016: CEO; 08/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS SYNDICATE OF 17 BANKS HAS AGREED TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4.35 BLN THROUGH MARCH 2023; 25/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO DENIES INTENTION TO RESIGN: PETROBRAS; 30/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.8072 FROM BRL1.7977; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Parente may leave post at bourse B3 to become BRF chairman; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SEES NO ETHICAL CONFLICT IN APPOINTMENT FOR BRF

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 7,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $158.17. About 1.48M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.07B for 11.42 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $288.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

