Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)

We are comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 -0.56 3.74B 0.93 16.24 Whiting Petroleum Corporation 8 1.29 89.68M 2.81 6.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Whiting Petroleum Corporation. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 26,752,503,576.54% 8.1% 2.6% Whiting Petroleum Corporation 1,096,332,518.34% 6.3% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s 196.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.96 beta.

Liquidity

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Whiting Petroleum Corporation which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Whiting Petroleum Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 2 3.00 Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 7 4 2.36

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 43.84% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21. Competitively the consensus target price of Whiting Petroleum Corporation is $17.41, which is potential 118.99% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Whiting Petroleum Corporation is looking more favorable than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Whiting Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 0% respectively. About 39.8% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.11% -2.84% 1.17% -5.6% 28.39% 16.1% Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had bullish trend while Whiting Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats on 11 of the 15 factors Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The companyÂ’s Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.