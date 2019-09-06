Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

We will be comparing the differences between Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 15 0.00 N/A 0.93 16.24 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 12 0.61 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 8.1% 2.6% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -5.7%

Risk & Volatility

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current beta is 1.54 and it happens to be 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 2 3.00 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 45.93% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras with average price target of $21. Meanwhile, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s average price target is $12.5, while its potential upside is 37.21%. The data provided earlier shows that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras appears more favorable than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 98.7% respectively. About 39.8% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.11% -2.84% 1.17% -5.6% 28.39% 16.1% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 3.47% -1.61% -9.14% -4.28% -31.91% 12.37%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was more bullish than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The companyÂ’s Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.