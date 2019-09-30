Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 -0.56 3.74B 0.93 16.24 Concho Resources Inc. 72 1.86 197.61M 2.85 34.29

Demonstrates Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Concho Resources Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Concho Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is currently more affordable than Concho Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 26,752,503,576.54% 8.1% 2.6% Concho Resources Inc. 275,184,514.69% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Concho Resources Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Concho Resources Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Concho Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Concho Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 2 3.00 Concho Resources Inc. 1 2 8 2.73

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus price target of $21, and a 43.84% upside potential. Meanwhile, Concho Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $115.82, while its potential upside is 68.34%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Concho Resources Inc. seems more appealing than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Concho Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 39.8% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Concho Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.11% -2.84% 1.17% -5.6% 28.39% 16.1% Concho Resources Inc. -4.48% -5.53% -10.2% -19.29% -34.51% -4.97%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had bullish trend while Concho Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The companyÂ’s Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.