Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Both Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) and W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 0.00 N/A 0.73 18.69 W&T Offshore Inc. 5 1.12 N/A 1.25 3.58

Table 1 demonstrates Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and W&T Offshore Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. W&T Offshore Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than W&T Offshore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 0% 0% W&T Offshore Inc. 0.00% -41.7% 18.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and W&T Offshore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 63.1% respectively. Competitively, W&T Offshore Inc. has 33.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.12% -2.83% 2.41% -1.12% 34.9% 18.84% W&T Offshore Inc. 1.13% -9.29% -25.66% -12.98% -36.04% 8.98%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was more bullish than W&T Offshore Inc.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats W&T Offshore Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.