Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 0.00 N/A 0.73 18.69 Unit Corporation 9 0.26 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Unit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Unit Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.9% of Unit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of Unit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.12% -2.83% 2.41% -1.12% 34.9% 18.84% Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had bullish trend while Unit Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Unit Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.