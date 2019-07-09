Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Energy Inc. (:)

This is a contrast between Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (:) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.56 SandRidge Energy Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and SandRidge Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and SandRidge Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 0% 0% SandRidge Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors while 84.2% of SandRidge Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of SandRidge Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -7.07% -3.52% -7.07% -1.19% -7.19% 11.22% SandRidge Energy Inc. 10.18% 10.84% 12.2% -16.82% -35.98% 20.89%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has weaker performance than SandRidge Energy Inc.

Summary

SandRidge Energy Inc. beats Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 4 of the 7 factors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.