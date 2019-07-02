Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.56 Cenovus Energy Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Cenovus Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Cenovus Energy Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5%

Analyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Cenovus Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 0 0.00 Cenovus Energy Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Cenovus Energy Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 47.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Cenovus Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.1%. Competitively, 0.1% are Cenovus Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -7.07% -3.52% -7.07% -1.19% -7.19% 11.22% Cenovus Energy Inc. -1.23% -9.71% 5.88% -1.23% -19.36% 25.6%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was less bullish than Cenovus Energy Inc.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Cenovus Energy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in Canada. Its Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. The companyÂ’s Conventional segment engages in the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan in Canada. This segment also holds the carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery project at Weyburn; and has a land base with production in the Deep Basin, including a liquids-rich natural gas fairway in Alberta and British Columbia. Its Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.