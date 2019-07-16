Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Contrasting side by side

Since Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 16 0.00 N/A 0.89 15.95 Ring Energy Inc. 5 1.77 N/A 0.23 20.71

In table 1 we can see Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Ring Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ring Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Ring Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Ring Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 8.1% 2.6% Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Ring Energy Inc.’s 1.36 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Ring Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ring Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Ring Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 2 3.00 Ring Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s upside potential is 27.35% at a $21 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Ring Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.9% and 86.4%. About 39.8% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.5% of Ring Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -7.21% -5.73% -12.92% -4.68% -14.11% 8.84% Ring Energy Inc. -5.48% -13.22% -22.59% -39.4% -70.28% -8.27%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 8.84% stronger performance while Ring Energy Inc. has -8.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Ring Energy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The companyÂ’s Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.