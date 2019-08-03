Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 0.00 N/A 0.73 18.69 Ring Energy Inc. 5 1.20 N/A 0.23 10.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ring Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ring Energy Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Ring Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares and 82.2% of Ring Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Ring Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.12% -2.83% 2.41% -1.12% 34.9% 18.84% Ring Energy Inc. -5.04% -27.3% -51.49% -59.03% -80.13% -51.77%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had bullish trend while Ring Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Ring Energy Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.