Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 29,425,649,095.20% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 3.74B 13 18.69 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.25 2.60 2.47

As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 40.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.12% -2.83% 2.41% -1.12% 34.9% 18.84% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s peers beat Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.