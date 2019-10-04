Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|29,425,649,095.20%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|91.93%
|19.03%
|16.78%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|3.74B
|13
|18.69
|Industry Average
|894.97M
|973.58M
|10.07
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|2.25
|2.60
|2.47
As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 40.65%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|-5.12%
|-2.83%
|2.41%
|-1.12%
|34.9%
|18.84%
|Industry Average
|5.42%
|7.05%
|13.42%
|17.58%
|21.92%
|29.54%
For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s peers beat Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.
