Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 0.00 N/A 0.73 18.69 Ensco Rowan plc 13 0.90 N/A -6.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Ensco Rowan plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Ensco Rowan plc 0.00% -8.4% -4.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Ensco Rowan plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 0 0.00 Ensco Rowan plc 2 4 3 2.33

Meanwhile, Ensco Rowan plc’s consensus target price is $8.53, while its potential upside is 3.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares and 55.4% of Ensco Rowan plc shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Ensco Rowan plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.12% -2.83% 2.41% -1.12% 34.9% 18.84% Ensco Rowan plc 2.73% -3.05% -40.8% -54.46% -70.8% -41.92%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 18.84% stronger performance while Ensco Rowan plc has -41.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Ensco Rowan plc on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.