Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.73
|18.69
|Ensco Rowan plc
|13
|0.90
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Ensco Rowan plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ensco Rowan plc
|0.00%
|-8.4%
|-4.9%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Ensco Rowan plc are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ensco Rowan plc
|2
|4
|3
|2.33
Meanwhile, Ensco Rowan plc’s consensus target price is $8.53, while its potential upside is 3.14%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares and 55.4% of Ensco Rowan plc shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Ensco Rowan plc’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|-5.12%
|-2.83%
|2.41%
|-1.12%
|34.9%
|18.84%
|Ensco Rowan plc
|2.73%
|-3.05%
|-40.8%
|-54.46%
|-70.8%
|-41.92%
For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 18.84% stronger performance while Ensco Rowan plc has -41.92% weaker performance.
Summary
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Ensco Rowan plc on 6 of the 9 factors.
Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
