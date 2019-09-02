Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Contrasting side by side

Both Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.73
|18.69
|CNOOC Limited
|169
|0.00
|N/A
|17.17
|9.63
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CNOOC Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CNOOC Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and CNOOC Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CNOOC Limited
|0.00%
|13.4%
|8.1%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and CNOOC Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
|-5.12%
|-2.83%
|2.41%
|-1.12%
|34.9%
|18.84%
|CNOOC Limited
|-1.12%
|-5.03%
|-7.77%
|0.12%
|-0.65%
|8.45%
For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has stronger performance than CNOOC Limited
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors CNOOC Limited beats Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.
