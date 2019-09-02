Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Contrasting side by side

Both Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 0.00 N/A 0.73 18.69 CNOOC Limited 169 0.00 N/A 17.17 9.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CNOOC Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CNOOC Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and CNOOC Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 0% 0% CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and CNOOC Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.12% -2.83% 2.41% -1.12% 34.9% 18.84% CNOOC Limited -1.12% -5.03% -7.77% 0.12% -0.65% 8.45%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has stronger performance than CNOOC Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CNOOC Limited beats Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.