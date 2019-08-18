Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR) Holder Driehaus Capital Management Upped Stake by $12.01 Million; As U.S. Bancorp New Common (USB) Valuation Rose, Country Trust Bank Has Lowered Its Holding

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR) by 39.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 800,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.95M, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 14.37 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 25/05/2018 – Brazil truckers maintain blockades, cripple key economic sectors; 22/05/2018 – PETROBRAS ASSETS MAY LOSE INVESTORS INTEREST W/ FUEL TALKS: UBS; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7072 FROM BRL1.7115; 10/04/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – NORSKAN OFFSHORE LTDA. HAS BEEN AWARDED A 1-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SKANDI BOTAFOGO BY PETROBRAS; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras and Engie to enter exclusive talks for Brazil pipeline; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL2.0433 FROM BRL2.0867; 20/03/2018 – Petrobras reviewing offer for two more fertilizer plants-exec; 20/03/2018 – PETROBRAS WANTS TO SELL FERTILIZERS PLANTS IT’LL STOP: DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: FAVORABLE ARBITRATION DECISION ON PARQUE DAS BALEIAS; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.9837 FROM BRL1.9874

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp New Common (USB) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 47,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 564,941 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.23 million, down from 612,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp New Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 5.36M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB)

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.