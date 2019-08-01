Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Trimmed Its Holding; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Boosted Its West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Holding by $2.95 Billion

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 646,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 316,582 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 963,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 19.07 million shares traded or 28.32% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 26/03/2018 – Petrobras hires $606 mln credit line from Banco do Brasil; 12/04/2018 – Siemens AG to Deliver Gas Turbine Packages for Petrobras Field; 08/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SIGNED $4.35B REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/03/2018 – PETROBRAS PASADENA REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES LOSSES DUE TO NINE-DAY TRUCKERS STRIKE AMOUNTS TO 6.6 BLN REAIS -STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 15/03/2018 – Petrobras narrows 2017 loss, net debt falls below $85bn; 27/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Traders back local firms to buy Petrobras’ Nigerian oilfield stakes; 05/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.8867 FROM BRL1.8696; 29/05/2018 – Brazil finmin says govt not considering tax hikes to pay for diesel price cut

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) by 385.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 26,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 33,755 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 billion, up from 6,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 185,775 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 1,226 shares. 46,590 were reported by Grace And White New York. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,508 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% or 24,930 shares in its portfolio. Captrust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.03% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 119,081 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 65,569 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 7,581 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.05% or 96,571 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 23 shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 479 shares to 894 shares, valued at $136.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Msci Utilities Index Etf (FUTY) by 650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,776 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

