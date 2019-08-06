Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Trimmed Its Stake; Eqt (EQT) Stock Price Declined While Canyon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $28.08 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.76 million, down from 5.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 6.23 million shares traded or 37.17% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR; 08/05/2018 – EQT Corp Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Mid Market Europe to invest in BBS Automation; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2020 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.5 BLN – $0.7 BLN

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 646,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 316,582 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 963,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 21.88 million shares traded or 42.52% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 10/04/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – NORSKAN OFFSHORE LTDA. HAS BEEN AWARDED A 1-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SKANDI BOTAFOGO BY PETROBRAS; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SAYS COMPANY IS QUITE CONFIDENT IT CAN SIGN CONTRACTS TO DIVEST $21 BLN THIS YEAR, MEETING 2017-2018 DIVESTMENT GOAL; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS ADRS IN NEW YORK PBR.N FALL 6.7 PCT TO $14.10 FOLLOWING DIESEL PRICE CUT; 18/04/2018 – PREVI SUPPORTS PROPOSAL TO HAVE PETROBRAS CEO AS BRF CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: REFINERIES WILL BE SOLD AFTER DISCUSSION WITH SECTOR; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Eight Hours That Turned Petrobras CEO From Market Darling to Dud; 13/04/2018 – Platts Gas: .@SPGlobalPlatts exclusive: #Petrobras CEO Pedro Parente tells us company “would frame a policy on gas by the middl; 30/05/2018 – PETROBRAS STRATEGY DIRECTOR NELSON SILVA SPEAKS AT EVENT; 03/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: FAVORABLE ARBITRATION DECISION ON PARQUE DAS BALEIAS; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SAYS GAINS FROM FUEL IMPORTS ARE FALLING, PETROBRAS PRICING POLICY MORE AGGRESSIVE

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 23.00 million shares to 60.00 million shares, valued at $66.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 26,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt invested in 11,977 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Partnership accumulated 2,050 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Kensico Capital Management Corp reported 9.25 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 529,647 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quaker Cap Ltd has 3.28% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 231 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com stated it has 13,966 shares. Sailingstone Capital Partners Limited Liability Co reported 1.39 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 18,994 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 104,984 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt accumulated 224,805 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. McNally Robert Joseph had bought 1,496 shares worth $28,574 on Tuesday, February 19. Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, March 29. Smith Jimmi Sue bought 6,000 shares worth $118,740. Shares for $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV. Jenkins Donald M. also bought $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. 1,085 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F..

