Petroleo Brasileiro On Adr (Petrobras) (PBR) Stake Maintained by Capital Guardian Trust Company; Valero Energy (VLO) Position Has Lifted by Payden & Rygel

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro On Adr (Petrobras) (PBR) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 131,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro On Adr (Petrobras) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 12.32M shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS AND SHELL WIN BLOCK IN POTIGUAR BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 22/05/2018 – PETROBRAS ASSETS MAY LOSE INVESTORS INTEREST W/ FUEL TALKS: UBS; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras reduces gas, diesel prices amid trucker protests; 25/05/2018 – Petrobras takes hit after truckers force diesel price cut; 18/05/2018 – Petrobras CEO sees possible rise in capital spending -report; 05/03/2018 – Petrobras Gains Technology in Partnerships — CERAWeek Market Talk; 10/04/2018 – Petrobras Upbeat on Fixing Deep-Water Deal With Temer’s New Team; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS SEES PROPOSAL TO SELL REFINERIES DONE IN 2, 3 WEEKS; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUARDIA SAYS PETROBRAS PRICING POLICY WILL ONLY CHANGE ITS PERIODICITY; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 96,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.26 million, up from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 1.80 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Lc owns 553,588 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Arvest Comml Bank Division invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 992,431 were reported by Waddell & Reed Fin. Us Savings Bank De invested 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Rdl Financial accumulated 26,175 shares or 1.55% of the stock. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Security reported 900 shares. Twin Management accumulated 74,643 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 50,000 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.78% or 69,464 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 37,222 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Regions Fin owns 15,615 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 5,050 shares to 425,600 shares, valued at $27.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 55,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,300 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 261,200 shares to 372,400 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,955 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

