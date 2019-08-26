Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (PBR) Share Price Rose While Lesa Sroufe & Co Cut by $441,975 Its Holding; Ghost Tree Capital Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Has Boosted by $2.45 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 127,273 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: Ruled ‘Prevailing Party’ in Patent Litigation Against Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz; 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Autoimmunity; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Aut; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Momenta; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS – DISTRICT COURT HELD THAT AMPHASTAR IS “PREVAILING PARTY” IN CASE, AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT, DATED JULY 21, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.4% Position in Momenta; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS NAMES CRAIG WHEELER CFO; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ON MARCH 20, DISTRICT COURT DENIED MOMENTA’S & SANDOZ’S MOTION TO DISMISS AMPHASTAR’S “ANTITRUST” LAWSUIT; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore (PBR) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 29,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 195,538 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 225,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro F Sponsore for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 8.33 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 27/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras, Eletrobras close to $5.8 bln debt deal -paper; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT, PETROBRAS ASK LABOR COURT TO DECLARE AS ILLEGAL AND BLOCK PLANNED OIL WORKERS STRIKE; 21/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.3716 FROM BRL2.3488; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Petrobras And Reduced Diesel Prices; 08/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS TO START BINDING PHASE TO SELL 100 PCT OF SUBSIDIARY PETROBRAS OIL & GAS B.V. – FILING; 24/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: BRAZILIAN GOVT HAS GIVEN ME NO REASON TO RESIGN; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – DEAL VALUED AT MORE THAN $300 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s agriculture sector bearing big brunt of fuel hikes -study; 23/05/2018 – Brazil truck strike forces Petrobras to slash diesel prices; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras cuts diesel, gasoline prices amid truckers’ protest

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tricida Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Obseva Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MNTA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 2.90% more from 92.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 56,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 1.02% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 49,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0% or 30,150 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Regions Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 119 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group has 0% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 626 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% or 362 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 74,386 shares. Aqr Management Lc stated it has 201,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 36,800 shares stake. State Street reported 3.74M shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) or 264,176 shares. South Dakota Council owns 9,701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.