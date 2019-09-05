PetroChina Company Limited (PTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

As Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies, PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) and Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina Company Limited 58 0.00 N/A 4.10 12.96 Ecopetrol S.A. 19 0.00 N/A 1.77 10.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PetroChina Company Limited and Ecopetrol S.A. Ecopetrol S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PetroChina Company Limited. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PetroChina Company Limited’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Ecopetrol S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina Company Limited 0.00% 4.3% 2.1% Ecopetrol S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

PetroChina Company Limited has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ecopetrol S.A. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PetroChina Company Limited are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Ecopetrol S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Ecopetrol S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PetroChina Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

PetroChina Company Limited and Ecopetrol S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ecopetrol S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ecopetrol S.A.’s potential upside is 20.92% and its consensus target price is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PetroChina Company Limited and Ecopetrol S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 3%. Insiders held 86.4% of PetroChina Company Limited shares. Comparatively, Ecopetrol S.A. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetroChina Company Limited -2.03% -4.67% -15.68% -17.44% -30.29% -13.78% Ecopetrol S.A. -4.22% -4.22% -0.77% -2.61% -16.29% 12.91%

For the past year PetroChina Company Limited had bearish trend while Ecopetrol S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

PetroChina Company Limited beats on 8 of the 10 factors Ecopetrol S.A.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, and aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and master batches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.