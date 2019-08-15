PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Comparison side by side

As Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies, PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina Company Limited 60 0.00 N/A 4.10 12.96 Chevron Corporation 121 1.46 N/A 7.22 17.04

Demonstrates PetroChina Company Limited and Chevron Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Chevron Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PetroChina Company Limited. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PetroChina Company Limited’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Chevron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PetroChina Company Limited and Chevron Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina Company Limited 0.00% 4.3% 2.1% Chevron Corporation 0.00% 9% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

PetroChina Company Limited has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Chevron Corporation has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PetroChina Company Limited are 0.9 and 0.6. Competitively, Chevron Corporation has 1.1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chevron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PetroChina Company Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PetroChina Company Limited and Chevron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Chevron Corporation 0 3 6 2.67

Meanwhile, Chevron Corporation’s consensus target price is $139.89, while its potential upside is 18.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PetroChina Company Limited and Chevron Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 68.2%. PetroChina Company Limited’s share held by insiders are 86.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.05% of Chevron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetroChina Company Limited -2.03% -4.67% -15.68% -17.44% -30.29% -13.78% Chevron Corporation -2.71% -1.39% 4.5% 8.94% -3.69% 13.16%

For the past year PetroChina Company Limited has -13.78% weaker performance while Chevron Corporation has 13.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Chevron Corporation beats PetroChina Company Limited on 12 of the 11 factors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. Further, the company holds interests in power plants, as well as operates geothermal plants; and engages in the transportation of refined products primarily in the coastal waters of the United States. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.