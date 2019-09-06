PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Reaches $14.23 After 9.00% Up Move; Roche Hldg Ltd (RHHBY) Shorts Down By 25.03%

The stock of PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 1.72 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 03/04/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS ANP DISMISSED PROCESS RELATED TO LULA FIELD; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS ADRS IN NEW YORK PBR.N FALL 6.7 PCT TO $14.10 FOLLOWING DIESEL PRICE CUT; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL LAWMAKER TERRA FROM RULING PARTY SAYS GOVT PROPOSAL IS THAT FUEL PRICE ADJUSTMENTS WILL BE MADE EVERY 30 DAYS, NOT DAILY UNDER CURRENT PETROBRAS POLICY; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Petrobras scraps Liquigas IPO, eyes antitrust risk in sale; 04/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras starts binding phase of Pasadena refinery sale; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras chooses France’s Engie for exclusive talks on gas pipeline unit; 24/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SEES FUEL SHORTAGE IN 90% OF RIO’S GAS STATIONS: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Fitch: Politics Move to Forefront with Petrobras Move on Diesel; 15/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINMIN: NO DECISION MADE ON PETROBRAS TRANSFER OF RIGHTS; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Petrobras And Reduced Diesel PricesThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $85.20B company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $15.51 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PBR worth $7.67B more.

Roche Hldg Ltd (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had a decrease of 25.03% in short interest. RHHBY’s SI was 2.98M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 25.03% from 3.98M shares previously. With 2.71 million avg volume, 1 days are for Roche Hldg Ltd (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s short sellers to cover RHHBY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 60,807 shares traded. Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHHBY News: 09/05/2018 – BioInvent: BioInvent ready to start a Phase I/IIa study of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; 20/03/2018 GSK STARTS PHASE III STUDY OF BENLYSTA, RITUXIMAB COMBINATION; 22/03/2018 – HEALTH CANADA APPROVES RITUXAN® SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION FOR CANADIANS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA; 11/05/2018 – NHL: Follicular Lymphoma Forecast and Market Analysis to 2025 – Rituxan’s Dominance in the Market Faces Threats from Gazyva – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives complete response letter from the US FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab; 22/03/2018 – ROCHE’S RITUXAN SUBCUTANEOUS APPROVED IN CANADA FOR B-CLL; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: SANDOZ RECEIVES COMPLETE US FDA RESPONSE TO RITUXIMAB; 22/03/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE – HEALTH CANADA APPROVES RITUXAN SC FORMULATION FOR CANADIANS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S DRUG DIVISION CHIEF SAYS RITUXAN DECLINE IN EUROPE WAS BROADLY EXPECTED, SEES EUROPEAN EROSION TO CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR COUPLED WITH ARRIVAL OF FIRST HERCEPTIN COPY; 02/05/2018 – SANDOZ GETS FDA RESPONSE FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR RITUXIMAB

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company has market cap of $85.20 billion. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies.

Among 2 analysts covering Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras has $21 highest and $2100 lowest target. $21’s average target is 47.58% above currents $14.23 stock price. Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBR’s profit will be $1.98B for 10.78 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bolsonaro will seek to privatize Petrobras by end of term – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras eyes sale of most power plants next year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oaktree’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/23/2019: PBR,TRP,TRP.TO,OPTT,PDS,PD.TO – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. â€“ Petrobras (PBR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.