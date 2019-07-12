PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) EPS Estimated At $0.39; Ashford Capital Management Has Increased Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Stake By $1.26 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) stake by 6.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc acquired 5,110 shares as Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)’s stock rose 25.75%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 89,191 shares with $21.95M value, up from 84,081 last quarter. Marketaxess Holdings Inc now has $13.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $354.53. About 285,877 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215

Analysts expect PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report $0.39 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.36% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. PBR’s profit would be $2.46B giving it 10.70 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s analysts see 143.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 23.03M shares traded or 40.82% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 15/03/2018 – Petrobras class auction law suit, tax refinancing weighs on earnings; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PEDRO PARENTE SAYS FUTURE PARTNERSHIPS IN REFINING LIKELY TO BE SIGNED ONLY IN 2019, DUE TO COMPLEXITY OF THOSE DEALS; 30/05/2018 – DIRECTOR OF STRATEGY AT PETROBRAS SAYS AUTHORITIES HAVE TOLD COMPANY ITS INDEPENDENCE IS PRESERVED; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS PRESENTATION SAYS PARTNERSHIP MODEL IS SUGGESTION, NO FINAL DECISION TAKEN YET- FILING; 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7199 FROM BRL1.7314; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-China nears first Americas refining capacity as CNPC, Petrobras talks mature; 05/03/2018 – PETROBRAS HAS NO PLANS TO BUILD NEW REFINERIES IN BRAZIL OR ELSEWHERE IN LATIN AMERICA -CEO; 13/04/2018 – Platts Gas: .@SPGlobalPlatts exclusive: #Petrobras CEO Pedro Parente tells us company “would frame a policy on gas by the middl; 17/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 15/05/2018 – Petroleo Brasileiro CDS Widens 20 Bps

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company has market cap of $105.38 billion. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies.

Among 2 analysts covering Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Credit Suisse.

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) stake by 10,095 shares to 61,458 valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Purefunds Ise Cyber Security Etf stake by 15,630 shares and now owns 51,981 shares. Cl A was reduced too.

