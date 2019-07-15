PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Analysts See $0.39 EPS; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

Among 4 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Tradeweb Markets had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) latest ratings:

Analysts expect PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report $0.39 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.36% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. PBR’s profit would be $2.43B giving it 10.58 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s analysts see 143.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 9.48 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 27/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PEDRO PARENTE SAYS COMPANY WILL ACHIEVE NET DEBT OF 2 TIMES EBITDA IF OIL PRICES ARE AROUND $70/BARREL; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL NOW ON LIVE; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FROM 2017 DUE TO LOSS: PARENTE; 25/04/2018 – Pipeline & Gas: Sources: Petrobras scraps Liquigas IPO; 19/04/2018 – Petrobras Star CEO Comes to the Rescue of Embattled Food Giant; 27/03/2018 – TRADERS GLENCORE, VITOL IN TALKS TO FINANCE LOCAL FIRMS TO BUY PETROBRAS NIGERIAN ASSETS WORTH $2 BLN; 21/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO TAKE PART IN FUEL PRICE MEETING TUESDAY: MARUN; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS TRIED TO REMOVE “UNCERTAINTIES” THAT IMPACTED COMPANY’S EARNINGS ON FOURTH QUARTER- FILING; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT, PETROBRAS SAY OIL WORKER STRIKE IS ‘POLITICAL’ AND NOT WORK-RELATED, AS WORKERS DEMAND PETROBRAS CEO RESIGNATION; 12/04/2018 – BP, Petroleo Brasileiro Form Strategic Alliance

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 240,029 shares traded. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tradeweb Markets LLC builds and operates electronic over-the-counter marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.62 billion. It offers Tradeweb helps asset managers, central banks, and other institutional investors access the liquidity they need through a range of electronic marketplaces, as well as order management, risk reporting, and account management solutions. It has a 43.63 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trading services for over-the-counter derivatives, including credit default swaps, equity derivatives, and interest rate swaps; electronic credit trading in the cash credit markets in Europe; money market services; and exchange traded funds and bond ETF trading services.

Among 2 analysts covering Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company has market cap of $103.07 billion. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies.