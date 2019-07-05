PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR.A) Reaches $15.80 After 4.00% Up Move; Iamgold Ordinary Shares (IAG) Shorts Lowered By 5.75%

The stock of PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 5.38M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS HAS CONSOLIDATED ITS RECOVERY TRAJECTORY: CEO; 19/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS PROPOSES SALE OF 60 PCT OF REFINERIES BLOCKS IN NORTHEAST AND SOUTH- FILING; 29/05/2018 – Brazil finmin says govt not considering tax hikes to pay for diesel price cut; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS REVIEWING OFFERS FOR TAG PIPELINE NETWORK: CFO; 07/03/2018 – BRAZIL AG SAYS INJUNCTION ON SOME PETROBRAS SALES REVOKED; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS CLASS ACTION SUIT AFFECTED RESULTS, BUT RESOLVING THE ISSUE WAS IMPORTANT TO ELIMINATE UNCERTAINTY; 16/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.3082 FROM BRL2.2682; 20/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7391 FROM BRL1.7199; 27/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Traders back local firms to buy Petrobras’ Nigerian oilfield stakesThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $99.02B company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $16.43 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PBR worth $3.96B more.

Iamgold Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:IAG) had a decrease of 5.75% in short interest. IAG’s SI was 5.28 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.75% from 5.60M shares previously. With 3.78M avg volume, 1 days are for Iamgold Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:IAG)’s short sellers to cover IAG’s short positions. The SI to Iamgold Corporation Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.14%. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 3.23M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Iamgold (NYSE:IAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Iamgold had 8 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Friday, January 18.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It also explores for copper and silver. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Among 3 analysts covering Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Petrobras Brasileiro had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of PBR in report on Thursday, January 10 to “Underweight” rating.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company has market cap of $99.02 billion. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies.

