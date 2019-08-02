PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR.A) Reaches $14.88 After 7.00% Up Move; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

The stock of PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 7.53M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT’S ASSESSING ALTERNATIVES TO SELL LIQUIGAS; 16/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.9988 FROM BRL1.9837; 11/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.9549 FROM BRL1.9169; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Traders back local firms to buy Petrobras’ Nigerian oilfield stakes; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS TO DELAY (NOT EXTEND) IDLING OF SERGIPE AND BAHIA FERTILIZER PLANTS FOR 120 DAYS PENDING FURTHER STUDY -STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.8867 FROM BRL1.8696; 15/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ORDERED STUDIES REGARDING A CHANGE IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS; 28/03/2018 – PETROBRAS HEDGED EQUIVALENT TO 20% OF ANNUAL OUTPUT: NASSER; 24/05/2018 – PETROBRAS WON’T MAKE ANY OTHER MOVE ON FUEL PRICES: CEO; 10/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.8908 FROM BRL1.8523The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $93.88 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $15.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PBR worth $6.57 billion more.

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.20, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 4 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 5 sold and decreased their equity positions in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 322,881 shares, down from 381,886 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund for 148,798 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 20,898 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 4,700 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 3,615 shares traded. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $107.11 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund declares $0.053 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PNF: Income Stream Cut For First Time Since 2007 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNF: Reasons To Buy This NY Municipal Debt Fund – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018. More interesting news about PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PIMCO Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Final Results of Tender Offers for Auction Rate Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nonbank Credit – Primer Of The Neglected Half Of The Credit Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Petroleo Brasileiro- Petrobras had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company has market cap of $93.88 billion. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. It has a 20.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies.

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petrobras considers downsizing logistics unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Petrobras Stock the “Best Story” in Big Oil? – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Petrobras: Resilient FCF And Debt Reduction – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bolivia eyes Petrobras gas pipeline stake – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Petrobras trims full-year production target; Q2 output grows 3.8% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.