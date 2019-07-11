Petmed Express (PETS) Valuation Declined While Polaris Capital Management Lifted Position by $321,200; Opus Bank (OPB) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Has Raised Position by $1.28 Million

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 103,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 456,057 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 41.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Opus Bank (OPB) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 67,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 915,502 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, up from 847,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Opus Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 35,574 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 07/05/2018 – Opus Named a 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – CONCESSION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY SEK 120 MLN IN NET REVENUES OVER 9-YEAR CONCESSION; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – NO ONE-OFF INCREMENTAL EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF COMPLETED TRANSACTION; 24/05/2018 – OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – Opus Bank Further Expands Its Los Angeles Commercial Banking Team; 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY REV. 42.6B FORINT; 30/05/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Expansion of Its Healthcare Banking Division; 11/05/2018 – OPUS WINS NEW CONCESSION IN CHILE; 28/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus to redeem its senior unsecured floating rate bonds, 2013/2018, in advance of the final maturity date

More notable recent Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opus Bank president and CEO leaves – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TCF or CBSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opus Bank +7.5% amid actions to improve profit, ’19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Insurance Innovatio (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 15,859 shares to 256,193 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cola European Partners by 117,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 22,200 shares to 21,397 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbb Bancorp by 19,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,497 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC).