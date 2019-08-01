Petmed Express (PETS) Valuation Declined While Newtyn Management Has Lowered Stake; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Bankfinancial (BFIN) Position by $1.71 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial Corp (BFIN) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 121,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 418,590 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, down from 540,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Bankfinancial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 33,706 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 124,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 801,442 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America Corporation De has 31,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset reported 75,578 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 96,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds holds 13,800 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt owns 34,019 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. State Street invested in 0% or 814,995 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,078 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 619 shares. 40,483 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co. Renaissance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Menlo Advisors Ltd invested in 92,330 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) or 762,337 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Liability accumulated 1,000 shares or 1.35% of the stock.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 463,059 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tilray Inc (Put) by 61,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Prelude Cap Ltd has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Bailard reported 22,603 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake. 1,324 are owned by Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 104,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 107,778 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 30,021 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway has 0.01% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 61,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 19,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 40,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 178,343 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 25,221 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 100,012 shares. 49,600 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN).