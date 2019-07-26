Petmed Express (PETS) Shares Declined While Aqr Capital Management Has Cut by $2.14 Million Its Position; Cutler Investment Counsel Has Upped Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) by $7.24 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 80.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 97,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,081 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 121,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 1.04M shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 41.40% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.79. About 667,889 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt And Research reported 28,500 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 38,819 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 31,128 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Investment Management has invested 0.36% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Kessler Investment Group Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). 8,007 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 18,239 are held by Paloma Partners Mngmt Co. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt stated it has 58,710 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity invested in 39,535 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 96,990 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 8,315 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% stake. U S Investors has 0.38% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 35,104 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company reported 48,921 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 445,846 shares to 781,245 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 66,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Futurefuel Corporation (NYSE:FF).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. $3.03 million worth of stock was sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.