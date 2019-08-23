Petmed Express (PETS) Shareholder Polaris Capital Management Increased Position by $321,200; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Shares Declined, Dodge & Cox Has Boosted Position

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 118,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 103,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 86,336 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500.

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 2.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 28.66 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839.80 million, up from 26.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 3.30M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Amg Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 114,152 shares. D E Shaw & Communication invested in 0% or 28,093 shares. 4,600 were accumulated by Sei Invests Co. Adirondack reported 100 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 762,337 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Co Incorporated stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Eqis Mngmt Incorporated owns 14,953 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 10,299 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,030 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 29 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). 134 were accumulated by Tower Cap Ltd (Trc). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.66M shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 110 shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,400 shares to 201,020 shares, valued at $57.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbb Bancorp by 19,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,497 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,200 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 107,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.