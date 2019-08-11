Petmed Express (PETS) Market Value Declined While New Amsterdam Partners Has Upped Stake by $1.24 Million; As Oracle Systems (ORCL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered by $703,310 Its Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems (ORCL) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 13,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 286,892 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41M, down from 300,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 56.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 56,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The institutional investor held 156,257 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 99,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 422,606 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 12,596 shares to 7,342 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 45,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,830 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 65,835 shares to 207,480 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 321,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

