Petmed Express (PETS) Holder Aqr Capital Management Decreased Holding by $2.14 Million; Henry Schein (HSIC) Shareholder Ancora Advisors Decreased Its Position by $3.86 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 80.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 97,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.40% . The hedge fund held 24,081 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 121,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 182,752 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 34.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 64,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 122,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 186,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 466,585 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.66M are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 17,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com reported 0.01% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 90,533 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). State Street holds 0% or 814,995 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 53,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated owns 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 96,990 shares. Principal Grp holds 0% or 185,368 shares. Proshare Ltd reported 44,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advsr holds 175,772 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Td Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 75,578 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 619 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Communications has 0.01% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). 52,447 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited.

More notable recent PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spree Capital Advisers – Covetrus, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why PetMed Express Stock Just Dropped 10% – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PetIQ, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 215,054 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $94.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 770 shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Optimum Advsr has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 800 shares. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 36,503 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,319 shares. 81,597 are owned by Pnc Fin Gru Inc. Citigroup owns 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 140,231 shares. Ancora accumulated 122,234 shares. Aviva Public Limited has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 57,563 shares. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 9,200 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Lc has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 11,392 shares. Bankshares Of America De owns 708,079 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Dental Growth Drive Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Bruker (BRKR) Q2 Earnings See BioSpin’s Growth Revival? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Henry Schein Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medal in the Dental Category; Names United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Rochester Area â€˜Best in Classâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.