PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Reaches $16.69 After 3.00% Up Move; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Increased By $894,153 Its Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) stake by 33.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc acquired 8,853 shares as Jp Morgan Chase (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 35,165 shares with $3.56 million value, up from 26,312 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase now has $337.29B valuation. The stock decreased 3.53% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $105.49. About 6.34 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APPOINTS MARK LEUNG AS CHINA CEO; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: City heavyweight joins fintech backed by JPMorgan and NEX; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

The stock of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 354,606 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMedThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $336.72M company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $17.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PETS worth $10.10 million more.

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $336.72 million. The firm markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It has a 11.26 P/E ratio. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PetMed Express, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 122,983 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 15,794 shares. U S Invsts invested in 0.38% or 35,104 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Ny accumulated 156,257 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 32,637 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 398 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Legal & General Group Public Ltd stated it has 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Personal Advisors stated it has 175,772 shares. 40,483 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company holds 6,640 shares. Polaris Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 400 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 18,722 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Inv Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 2,793 shares. First National Tru accumulated 176,723 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 711,817 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability accumulated 33,066 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 3.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 46,280 shares. Sanders Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 30,600 shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Management Lc has 1.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 45,158 shares. Twin Mgmt has 1.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 126,150 were accumulated by Jones Fin Lllp. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Lc reported 23,466 shares stake. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shoker Inv Counsel accumulated 25,313 shares or 1.89% of the stock.