PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Reaches $16.49 After 6.00% Up Move; Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Covered By 6 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.17% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 300,195 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47CThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $332.68M company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $17.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PETS worth $19.96 million more.

Among 10 analysts covering Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Etsy has $90 highest and $49 lowest target. $71’s average target is 34.50% above currents $52.79 stock price. Etsy had 26 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 7. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. BTIG Research maintained Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) rating on Tuesday, February 26. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $67 target. The stock of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Roth Capital. The stock of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. DA Davidson maintained the shares of ETSY in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Btig Research 79.0000

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Needham 75.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $58.0000 62.0000

04/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Hold Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: IFS Securities Rating: Inc 80

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $65 Maintain

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.36 billion. The Company’s platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. It has a 61.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers.

The stock increased 2.09% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 709,513 shares traded. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has risen 66.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ETSY News: 28/03/2018 – ETSY INC – WITH COOPER’S APPOINTMENT, ETSY’S BOARD HAS EXPANDED; 29/03/2018 – Etsy: With Briggs and Wednesday’s Appointee Edith Cooper, Board Has Expanded to 8 Members; 08/05/2018 – Etsy Boosts 2018 Rev Growth Vie; 29/03/2018 – ETSY ANNOUNCES GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – ETSY: WHOLESALE RESOURCES WILL BE REDIRECTED TO CORE WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Etsy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETSY); 30/05/2018 – ETSY TO SHUT DOWN WHOLESALE MARKETPLACE ON JULY 31; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 08/05/2018 – ETSY 1Q EPS 10C , EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Etsy 1Q Net $13M

More notable recent Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Etsy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ETSY) 12% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Etsy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Etsy (ETSY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Etsy CEO: Q2 Was A ‘Breakthrough’ Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Etsy Earnings: Gross Merchandise Sales Volume Accelerates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $332.68 million. The firm markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PetMed Express, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Victory Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 38,819 shares. Yorktown & invested in 0.21% or 28,500 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 18,173 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 31,892 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 6,150 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 2,000 shares. Menlo Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.5% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Moreover, Manchester Limited Co has 0.01% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). California-based Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). 20,438 were accumulated by Comerica Savings Bank. 619 were reported by Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Com.

More notable recent PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where PetMed Express, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETS) Earnings Growth Stands Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PetMed Express Earnings: PETS Stock Falls on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Choice Company and Authentic Brands Group Launch Elvis Presley Hound Dog CBD Pet Products – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Honors Pets and Animals of All Kinds With Monthlong Out Here With Animals Celebration – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.