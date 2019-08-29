PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) Reaches $15.42 After 3.00% Down Move; Ckx Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Shorts Up By 500%

The stock of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 221,914 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 52.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per ShareThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $311.10M company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $14.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PETS worth $9.33 million less.

Ckx Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) had an increase of 500% in short interest. CKX’s SI was 600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 500% from 100 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1 days are for Ckx Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)’s short sellers to cover CKX’s short positions. The SI to Ckx Lands Inc’s float is 0.04%. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 1,052 shares traded. CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) has risen 2.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold CKX Lands, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 180,264 shares or 0.58% less from 181,313 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 3,233 shares in its portfolio. California-based Stevens First Principles Advsrs has invested 0.06% in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX). Blackrock holds 0% or 229 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc accumulated 0.15% or 51,250 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0% of its portfolio in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) for 30,327 shares. Zuckerman Inv Limited Liability reported 0.17% in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX). Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX).

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.09 million. It operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. It has a 78.93 P/E ratio. The firm leases its properties for minerals, including gas and oil; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $170,533 activity. Stream William Gray bought $1,463 worth of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) on Tuesday, May 28.

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $311.10 million. The firm markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It has a 10.4 P/E ratio. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

