PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) is a company in the Drug Delivery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PetMed Express Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 43.00% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PetMed Express Inc. has 3.84% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has PetMed Express Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express Inc. 0.00% 31.70% 27.00% Industry Average 16.08% 31.70% 27.00%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares PetMed Express Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express Inc. N/A 19 11.65 Industry Average 190.32M 1.18B 11.65

With presently price-to-earnings ratio PetMed Express Inc. is more than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for PetMed Express Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 3.00 2.73

The potential upside of the competitors is 27.09%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PetMed Express Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetMed Express Inc. 1.11% 12.57% -19.4% -24.54% -52.9% -25.32% Industry Average 0.94% 12.57% 5.22% 0.00% 10.41% 29.78%

For the past year PetMed Express Inc. has -25.32% weaker performance while PetMed Express Inc.’s peers have 29.78% stronger performance.

Liquidity

PetMed Express Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, PetMed Express Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. PetMed Express Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PetMed Express Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

PetMed Express Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PetMed Express Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.84 which is 15.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PetMed Express Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PetMed Express Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors PetMed Express Inc.

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies through its Website. It markets its products through Internet; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through 1-800-PetMeds catalogs, brochures, and postcards under various brands. PetMed Express, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.