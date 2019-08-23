PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drug Delivery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express Inc. 19 1.15 N/A 1.49 11.65 Bausch Health Companies Inc. 24 0.90 N/A -4.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express Inc. 0.00% 31.7% 27% Bausch Health Companies Inc. 0.00% -53.8% -4.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta means PetMed Express Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Bausch Health Companies Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PetMed Express Inc. are 6.8 and 5.6. Competitively, Bausch Health Companies Inc. has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. PetMed Express Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PetMed Express Inc. and Bausch Health Companies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bausch Health Companies Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

On the other hand, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s potential upside is 51.23% and its average target price is $32.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PetMed Express Inc. and Bausch Health Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.8% respectively. PetMed Express Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.84%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetMed Express Inc. 1.11% 12.57% -19.4% -24.54% -52.9% -25.32% Bausch Health Companies Inc. 0.76% -4.35% 5.22% -0.79% 10.41% 29.78%

For the past year PetMed Express Inc. has -25.32% weaker performance while Bausch Health Companies Inc. has 29.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors PetMed Express Inc. beats Bausch Health Companies Inc.

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies through its Website. It markets its products through Internet; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through 1-800-PetMeds catalogs, brochures, and postcards under various brands. PetMed Express, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal. The company also develops and markets products that treat gastrointestinal and hepatologic conditions comprising hepatic encephalopathy, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, traveler's diarrhea, opioid-induced constipation, ulcerative colitis, and others. In addition, it offers eye health products, such as contact lens; products that treat various eye conditions, including glaucoma, eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and retinal diseases; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices for the treatment of cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions. Further, the company provides products in the therapeutic areas of epilepsy, migraines, depression, chronic pain, and rare diseases such, as huntington's disease; and oral health products for adult periodontitis and mouth dryness, as well as teeth-whitening. Additionally, it offers eye drops; skin care products, including moisturizers; and eye vitamins and mineral supplements, as well as neurology products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.