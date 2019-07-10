PetIQ Inc. (PETQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With HEXO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEXO)

Since PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) and HEXO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEXO) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ Inc. 29 1.71 N/A 0.20 150.62 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PetIQ Inc. and HEXO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) and HEXO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEXO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PetIQ Inc. and HEXO Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PetIQ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HEXO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

PetIQ Inc.’s consensus price target is $39, while its potential upside is 14.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PetIQ Inc. and HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.15% respectively. 0.2% are PetIQ Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.04% of HEXO Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetIQ Inc. 5.12% -6.94% -1.24% -13.72% 49.62% 25.14% HEXO Corp. -4.37% 20.7% 31.93% 50.62% 82.12% 110.79%

For the past year PetIQ Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than HEXO Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PetIQ Inc. beats HEXO Corp.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.