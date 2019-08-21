PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) Reaches $32.03 After 5.00% Down Move; Castine Capital Management Has Trimmed By $5.00 Million Its Keycorp New (KEY) Holding

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 43.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 333,378 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 426,924 shares with $6.72M value, down from 760,302 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $16.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 3.49 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review

The stock of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 72,747 shares traded. PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) has risen 25.70% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PETQ News: 15/03/2018 – PetIQ Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 22; 15/05/2018 – PetIQ Sees 2018 Sales $450M-$500M; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ INC – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF $450 MLN TO $500 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 69% TO 87% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 PETIQ INC PETQ.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – PETIQ INC – ANNOUNCED EXPANSION OF ITS BOARD FROM SIX TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – PetIQ 4Q Loss/Shr 25c; 02/04/2018 – PETIQ INC – REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 19/03/2018 – PetIQ: Expansion of Bd to Eight Members From Six; 02/04/2018 – PetlQ, Inc. Files Pro Forma Financial Results for the Acquisition of VIP Petcare; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $40 MLN TO $45 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 79% TO 102% YEAR-OVER-YEARThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $903.99M company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $30.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PETQ worth $45.20 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Burns J W & Inc New York reported 68,078 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Llc has invested 0.13% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 8,123 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.12% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 152,359 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,211 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 33,069 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.1% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 7.05M shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.39% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pension Service holds 0.09% or 1.45M shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.34% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tompkins Fin accumulated 8,153 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc increased Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) stake by 50,986 shares to 223,055 valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 107,223 shares and now owns 196,473 shares. Pcsb Finl Corp was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 14.19% above currents $16.35 stock price. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56M for 8.52 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $903.99 million. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. It has a 164.26 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands.