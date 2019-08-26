PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) Reaches $31.89 After 5.00% Up Move; INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA B DE (IENVF) Sellers Decreased By 22.2% Their Shorts

The stock of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.32% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 210,049 shares traded. PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) has risen 25.70% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PETQ News: 02/04/2018 – PetlQ, Inc. Files Pro Forma Financial Results for the Acquisition of VIP Petcare; 27/03/2018 – PetlQ, Inc. to Release Pro Forma Financial Results for the Acquisition of VIP Petcare on Monday, April 2nd; 19/04/2018 – DJ PetIQ Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETQ); 13/03/2018 – PETIQ OPENING VETERINARY SERVICES CLINICS IN WALMART LOCATIONS; 19/03/2018 – PetIQ, Inc. Expands Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – PetIQ Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 22; 15/05/2018 – PetIQ Sees 2018 Sales $450M-$500M; 19/03/2018 – PETIQ INC – ANNOUNCED EXPANSION OF ITS BOARD FROM SIX TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – PetIQ Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $40 MLN TO $45 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 79% TO 102% YEAR-OVER-YEARThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $900.04M company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $33.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PETQ worth $45.00 million more.

INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA B DE (OTCMKTS:IENVF) had a decrease of 22.2% in short interest. IENVF’s SI was 1.78M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 22.2% from 2.28 million shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 456 days are for INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA B DE (OTCMKTS:IENVF)’s short sellers to cover IENVF’s short positions. It closed at $3.8337 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $900.04 million. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. It has a 163.54 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands.

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.88 billion. It develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas , and ethane in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz. It has a 14.25 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates approximately 2,900 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines with an aggregate design capacity of approximately 16,501 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd); 10 compressor stations with an aggregate of approximately 586,310 horsepower; 190 km of pipelines with a design capacity of approximately 34,000 barrels per day for the transportation of LPG; 224 km of pipelines with a transportation capacity of approximately 239 MMcfd of ethane; and an LPG terminal in Guadalajara with a total storage capacity of 80,000 barrels.