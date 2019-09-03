PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) Reaches $29.49 After 4.00% Down Move; Bloomin Brands (BLMN) SI Increased By 15.57%

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) had an increase of 15.57% in short interest. BLMN’s SI was 7.58 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.57% from 6.55 million shares previously. With 1.81 million avg volume, 4 days are for Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s short sellers to cover BLMN’s short positions. The SI to Bloomin Brands Inc’s float is 9.12%. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 976,280 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES

The stock of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.87% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 222,488 shares traded. PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) has risen 25.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PETQ News: 13/03/2018 – PetIQ, Inc. Announces the Expansion of its Veterinary Services Offering in the Mass Retail Channel; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ OPENING VETERINARY SERVICES CLINICS IN WALMART LOCATIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ PetIQ Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETQ); 02/04/2018 – PETIQ INC – REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 02/04/2018 – PETIQ INC PETQ.O FY2018 REV VIEW $474.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – PetIQ, Inc. Files Pro Forma Financial Results for the Acquisition of VIP Petcare; 02/04/2018 – PetlQ, Inc. Files Pro Forma Financial Results for the Acquisition of VIP Petcare; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $40 MLN TO $45 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 79% TO 102% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/03/2018 – PETIQ INC – ANNOUNCED EXPANSION OF ITS BOARD FROM SIX TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – PetIQ, Inc. Expands Its Board of DirectorsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $823.22M company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $28.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PETQ worth $32.93M less.

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It has a 15.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Among 2 analysts covering Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bloomin’ Brands has $26 highest and $2000 lowest target. $23’s average target is 25.27% above currents $18.36 stock price. Bloomin’ Brands had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BLMN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Bloomin' Brands, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Com invested in 19,320 shares. Tyvor Cap Ltd Liability has invested 3.77% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 19,319 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 175,565 shares. Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 109,453 shares. 14,996 are owned by Regions. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 29,188 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). 451,284 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 26,778 shares. Reinhart Partners accumulated 0.56% or 295,570 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 0% or 54,073 shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Qs Investors Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 273,186 shares.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $823.22 million. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. It has a 151.21 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands.