PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Drugs – Generic company, PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PetIQ Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand PetIQ Inc. has 0.46% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has PetIQ Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.30% 0.60% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares PetIQ Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ Inc. N/A 31 175.59 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

PetIQ Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for PetIQ Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PetIQ Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.46 2.59 2.59

With consensus price target of $44.5, PetIQ Inc. has a potential upside of 40.56%. The potential upside of the rivals is 103.91%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, PetIQ Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PetIQ Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetIQ Inc. -4.97% 1.45% 38.12% 17.18% 25.7% 45.89% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year PetIQ Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PetIQ Inc. are 2.9 and 1.5. Competitively, PetIQ Inc.’s peers have 4.81 and 4.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. PetIQ Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PetIQ Inc.

Dividends

PetIQ Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PetIQ Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors PetIQ Inc.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.