PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of PetIQ Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.46% of PetIQ Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PetIQ Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.30% 0.60% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares PetIQ Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ Inc. N/A 30 175.59 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

PetIQ Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio PetIQ Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for PetIQ Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PetIQ Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.56 2.61 2.63

$44.5 is the consensus price target of PetIQ Inc., with a potential upside of 37.52%. The rivals have a potential upside of 105.33%. PetIQ Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PetIQ Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetIQ Inc. -4.97% 1.45% 38.12% 17.18% 25.7% 45.89% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year PetIQ Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

PetIQ Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, PetIQ Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. PetIQ Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PetIQ Inc.

Dividends

PetIQ Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PetIQ Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.