PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Comparing side by side

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ Inc. 31 1.24 N/A 0.20 175.59 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PetIQ Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PetIQ Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of PetIQ Inc. shares and 9.15% of HEXO Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.46% of PetIQ Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.04% of HEXO Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetIQ Inc. -4.97% 1.45% 38.12% 17.18% 25.7% 45.89% HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2%

For the past year PetIQ Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than HEXO Corp.

Summary

PetIQ Inc. beats HEXO Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.