PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Comparison side by side

Both PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ Inc. 31 1.45 N/A 0.20 175.59 Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.48 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see PetIQ Inc. and Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PetIQ Inc. and Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6% Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -1.2%

Liquidity

2.9 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PetIQ Inc. Its rival Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. PetIQ Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PetIQ Inc. and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PetIQ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PetIQ Inc.’s average target price is $39, while its potential upside is 24.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PetIQ Inc. and Assertio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.2% respectively. About 0.46% of PetIQ Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetIQ Inc. -4.97% 1.45% 38.12% 17.18% 25.7% 45.89% Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 8.2% -0.87% -21.15% -21.87% -60.48% -4.99%

For the past year PetIQ Inc. has 45.89% stronger performance while Assertio Therapeutics Inc. has -4.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors PetIQ Inc. beats Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. The company also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. In addition, it is involved in the clinical development of Cebranopadol for the treatment of chronic nociceptive and neuropathic pain. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. based on its proprietary Acuform gastroretentive drug delivery technology. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Depomed Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2018 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.