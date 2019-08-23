Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Decreased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Veracyte (VCYT) Shorts Raised By 4.19%

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) had an increase of 4.19% in short interest. VCYT’s SI was 2.09M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.19% from 2.01 million shares previously. With 727,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s short sellers to cover VCYT’s short positions. The SI to Veracyte Inc’s float is 6.52%. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 142,440 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 92.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 96,140 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 7,796 shares with $3.68M value, down from 103,936 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $77.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 9.16 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. JONES EVAN/ FA sold $1.53M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.22 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.