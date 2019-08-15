Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake By $336,375; Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Has 1.74 Sentiment

Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 33 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 19 sold and decreased their equity positions in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 4.07 million shares, up from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Timberland Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 15.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc acquired 5,175 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 38,696 shares with $2.52 million value, up from 33,521 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 3.47 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $196.18 million. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 8.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. for 214,971 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 93,093 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Group Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 23,827 shares. The California-based Davis Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Gradient Investments Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 20,882 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Ishares Tr (INDA) stake by 111,283 shares to 13,020 valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 10,047 shares and now owns 224,212 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 27.88% above currents $63.03 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 31. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of GILD in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 8,239 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Shelter Mutual Insurance Company holds 1.27% or 66,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co has 0.29% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3.69 million shares. Murphy Management owns 3,585 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cypress Group Inc Inc holds 0.59% or 44,586 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 55,738 shares. Missouri-based Plancorp has invested 0.42% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 106,713 shares. Lenox Wealth has 9,059 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 360,039 shares.